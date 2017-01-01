New stunning design
We took the classic mechanics of all favorite games and dedicated it to crypto-currencies. To make it even simpler, more useful, and more enjoyable.
Easy gameplay
The goal is to get a single square to be Bitcoin tile. Get two of the same crypto logo next to each other to add them together.
Distribution by capitalization
Distribution of crypto tiles, according to the capitalization of the cryptocurrency in the world.
For real crypto geeks
Try your hand at the classic gameplay, but complicated by replacing the digital signage with the crypto currency logos.
Test your mind and skills.
Let see how quick you can play 2048 Coins game. All you need to do is add the two tiles with the same crypto logo. The two tiles with the same logo will merge or add up. Think and strategize to get the highest score. So join the coins tiles and get to the Bitcoin tile!
Testimonials
Just a stunning game, guys. Great idea with crypto. I'm playing now.James, cryptogeek
Really very entertaining game. I usually play it when the trading of cryptocurrency is boring.Mariya, trader
Thanks for replying, I been playing this game for years. Thank you again to awesome skin update.Ron, developer
Stay with us
You can also email us at to@2048coins.com. Glad to help